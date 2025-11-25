Local vet says contagious illness among pets ‘spreading so much more than we’ve ever seen’

BUTLER COUNTY — A local veterinarian is warning of an increased number of cases of a highly contagious illness among animals.

Dr. Christopher Mapes, with CareVet of Middletown, said he’s seeing a rise in several types of parvo cases in dogs and cats.

“It’s spreading so much more than we’ve ever seen it,” Mapes said.

The illness comes on quickly and can be deadly if left untreated.

While Mapes said they typically see two to three parvo cases each year, they’ve treated nearly 20 cases in the last two months.

