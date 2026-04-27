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18-year-old person of interest turns himself in after shooting of teenager

By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com and WCPO
Teen Injured Shooting Covington KY (Covington Police Department)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com and WCPO

COVINGTON, Kentucky — The 18-year-old accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Northern Kentucky turned himself in on Sunday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened on Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the Eastside neighborhood of Covington, Kentucky.

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Officers responded to the 100 block of East 11th Street for reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers located a teenage victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they were reportedly in critical condition.

The Covington Police Department issued a warrant for 18-year-old Ryan Cupp as a person of interest in the shooting.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Cupp turned himself in and is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

He has been charged with first-degree assault in the shooting of the victim.

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