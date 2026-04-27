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2 local townships ask voters to approve levies to fund additional deputies, cruisers

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com and Malik Patterson
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cruiser FILE PHOTO
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com and Malik Patterson

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two local townships have added police levies to their May ballots.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson explains the changes people could see if both levies are approved LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Harrison Township has Issue 15 on the ballot in May. It is a 3.5 mill that would generate $1.2 million a year.

Patterson said Harrison Township last passed a police levy back in 2016.

A woman says that they need more officers, but has concerns because the new levy would cost the average home buyer $122 for every $100,000 in property value.

“That’s too much for a person that done worked all their life and bought their home,” said Veronica Fritz.

Washington Township has a similar police levy, Issue 19.

It is a 0.9-mill continuous police levy and would cost property owners an additional $31.50 per year for every $100,000 of property value.

A woman is ready to cast her ballot.

“I vote yes,” said Shovana Dukes.

Harrison Township has scheduled a meeting about this levy on Monday at 6 p.m.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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