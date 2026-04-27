2 local townships ask voters to approve levies to fund additional deputies, cruisers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two local townships have added police levies to their May ballots.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson explains the changes people could see if both levies are approved LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Harrison Township has Issue 15 on the ballot in May. It is a 3.5 mill that would generate $1.2 million a year.

Patterson said Harrison Township last passed a police levy back in 2016.

A woman says that they need more officers, but has concerns because the new levy would cost the average home buyer $122 for every $100,000 in property value.

“That’s too much for a person that done worked all their life and bought their home,” said Veronica Fritz.

Washington Township has a similar police levy, Issue 19.

It is a 0.9-mill continuous police levy and would cost property owners an additional $31.50 per year for every $100,000 of property value.

A woman is ready to cast her ballot.

“I vote yes,” said Shovana Dukes.

Harrison Township has scheduled a meeting about this levy on Monday at 6 p.m.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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