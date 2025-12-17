Springfield Commission approves funding to keep only men’s shelter open for now

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield has voted to keep its only men’s shelter open for now.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains how long the money will last LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area outdoor vehicle dealer to close after 72 years
- Wawa to host grand opening at first Montgomery County location this week
- Medical helicopter called after car crashes into grain bin
It was part of an emergency ordinance voted on at Tuesday’s Springfield City Commission meeting.
Clark County previously sued Sheltered Inc. and stopped sending it funding.
As reported by News Center 7 back in November, the shelter said that without the money, it would have to close the men’s shelter, the Hartley House, by January 2026.
Commissioners approved over $65,000 in grant money.
“Obviously, the long-term viability of the shelter is an issue; we’re working on that as well,” said Ross McGregor, Shelter Inc. board chairman, on Tuesday.
A hearing is scheduled in February regarding the county’s lawsuit against Sheltered Inc.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group