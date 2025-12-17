Springfield Commission approves funding to keep only men’s shelter open for now

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield has voted to keep its only men’s shelter open for now.

It was part of an emergency ordinance voted on at Tuesday’s Springfield City Commission meeting.

Clark County previously sued Sheltered Inc. and stopped sending it funding.

As reported by News Center 7 back in November, the shelter said that without the money, it would have to close the men’s shelter, the Hartley House, by January 2026.

Commissioners approved over $65,000 in grant money.

“Obviously, the long-term viability of the shelter is an issue; we’re working on that as well,” said Ross McGregor, Shelter Inc. board chairman, on Tuesday.

A hearing is scheduled in February regarding the county’s lawsuit against Sheltered Inc.

