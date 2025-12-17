Medical helicopter called after car crashes into silo

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter was called after a car crashed into a silo in Darke County.

Around 9:10 p.m., first responders were called to the crash at Banks and Darke Shelby County Line roads.

A car had crashed into a silo, dispatchers confirmed.

Additional information about injuries or what caused the crash was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story and update as we learn more.

