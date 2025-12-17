Medical helicopter called after car crashes into silo

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter was called after a car crashed into a silo in Darke County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 9:10 p.m., first responders were called to the crash at Banks and Darke Shelby County Line roads.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Reds announce 2026 Hall of Fame class
- Suspect with sledgehammer, crowbar accused of breaking into cell phone store through hole in wall
- Intoxicated man arrested after fleeing from scene of serious crash, claiming his vehicle was stolen
A car had crashed into a silo, dispatchers confirmed.
Additional information about injuries or what caused the crash was not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story and update as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group