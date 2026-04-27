43-year-old woman arrested after 1.5 pounds of suspected meth found during traffic stop

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A 43-year-old woman was arrested after around 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Auglaize County last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 23, around 9:31 p.m., during a Grand Lake Task Force investigation, a traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation on I-75 Northbound at MM 109.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Auglaize County Sheriff’s K-9 was requested to conduct a sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive indication.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located around 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and $806 in U.S. currency.

The suspected methamphetamine had an estimated street value of over $20,000.

The female driver, 43-year-old Nicole Cooper of Willshire, Ohio, was taken into custody and booked into the Auglaize County Corrections Center. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Cooper was charged with Drug Possession and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]