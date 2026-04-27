1 person hospitalized after semi truck’s tires blow out, debris strikes vehicle

CLARK COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a semi truck’s tires blew out and the debris struck another vehicle on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were called out to Interstate 70 eastbound on reports of a two-vehicle crash near the 46-mile marker in Clark County, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi truck, operated by 25-year-old Maksym Rusnak of Sacramento, California, and a Lexus GS350 were traveling east on Interstate 70.

The Semi was traveling in the middle lane, and the Lexus was traveling in the left lane.

The trailer of the semi had multiple tires blow out. After the blowout, tire debris struck the Lexus windshield/passenger side and then went under the vehicle, according to the OSHP.

The Lexus navigated off the right side of the roadway and came to a final rest in the grass.

I-70 eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down during the investigation and clean-up. However, traffic was still able to continue east using the left shoulder.

The left and middle lanes were reopened to eastbound traffic just after 3:15 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 4:00 p.m., according to the OSHP.

The passenger of the Lexus was transported by medics to Mercy Health - Enon Primary Care with possible injuries. No other injuries were reported from the crash.

Rusnak was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Operating an Unsafe Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]