Fireworks thrown at groups of students in UD neighborhood; 1 student hurt

DAYTON — One University of Dayton student was hurt after someone threw a firework at a group of students in front of a house on Friday night. The university says this isn’t the first time this has happened this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident, which is being investigated as an aggravated assault, happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Kiefaber Street, according to a safety advisory sent out by the university.

TRENDING STORIES:

A group of students were having a gathering in the front yard of a home when a black Chevy Cruze stopped in front of the home.

“An occupant of the vehicle threw a firework into the front yard that burst among the students after the vehicle fled the scene,” the university wrote.

One student suffered minor injuries.

The university’s Department of Public Safety said a similar incident happened earlier this week, on Monday. Then, someone from the same Chevy Cruze got out of the car and tossed a firework into a crowd in the 200 block of Kiefaber Street.

If you have any information about either incident, please contact the Department of Public Safety at (937) 229-2121.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



