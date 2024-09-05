Former DPS employee pleads guilty to hitting nonverbal child, picking him up by ankles

DAYTON — The former Dayton Public Schools employee accused of assaulting an autistic child has entered a guilty plea.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to the lawyer representing the family involved. Why the boy’s parents were surprised and hurt by today’s plea tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Darrick Sorrells, 57, pleaded guilty to one count each of assault and endangering children on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of a plea agreement, a count of endangering children was dismissed.

Sorrells was an employee at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center in August 2023 when he was caught on surveillance video hitting a 4-year-old boy with special needs.

Sorrells was pulling the child in a wagon when he got out of the wagon and took off running. The video showed Sorrells chasing after the boy and when he caught up to him, Sorrells was seen hitting the child on the head and knocking him down.

The video then showed Sorrells picking the child up by the ankles and carrying him upside down back down the hallway.

Sorrells was ruled temporarily incompetent in February but was later ruled competent to stand trial last month.

He was placed on administrative leave, but later “resigned in lieu of termination.”

Sorrells is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

