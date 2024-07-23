‘It’s a battle;’ Family sues DPS, former employee after staff member seen hitting nonverbal child

DAYTON — A family is suing Dayton Public Schools and an employee after a teacher’s aid was seen hitting their five-year-old autistic son.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ex-DPS employee seen hitting nonverbal child, picking him up by ankles ruled temporarily incompetent

As News Center 7 previously reported, this happened at Rosa Parks School. Surveillance video shows the moment that the former employee chased the child down the hall and then knocked him to the ground.

The lawsuit filed in court Tuesday is directed at the school board, the school district, and Darrick Sorrells, the former DPS employee.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge grants competency evaluation for former Dayton Schools employee facing assault charges

Robert Tootle and Taneisha Lindsey, the parents of five-year-old Brayden Tootle, said almost a year after the horrifying incident they haven’t got what they want the most—answers about why this happened to their son.

