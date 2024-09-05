An Ohio woman went to walk her dog; she hasn’t been seen since

CINCINNATI — Police are asking for help finding a missing Ohio woman.

Alisha Skeebey, 31, was last seen on August 24, 2024, when she left to take her dog for a walk, according to a social media post from Cincinnati police.

The post said Skeebey is missing from 6818 Vine Street.

Police say she has multiple mental health diagnoses and does not have medication.

Anyone with information regarding Skeebey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Greene at 513-569-8615.

