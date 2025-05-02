Local city council member resigns after 7 years

WEST CARROLLTON — A local city council member announces she will step down next week.

West Carrollton City Council member Amanda Zennie said at the council’s most recent meeting on April 22 that she will resign effective May 8, according to a social media post.

She had served the city since January 2018.

Zennie said her resignation was due to her upcoming relocation outside of the city limits.

“I have enjoyed learning more about local government and the needs of a community I have been part of most of my life,” she said. “I am thankful to the citizens of West Carrollton for their trust in me to make decisions on their behalf. I have met many great people and worked with some outstanding public servants along the way.”

Zennie’s current term was set to end on Dec. 31.

She said that she will no longer be a West Carrollton resident.

Zennie added she had hoped to finish her second term but could not pass up on an opportunity that lay ahead.

