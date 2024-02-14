‘It’s unfair;’ Parents still emotional months after DPS employee accused of assaulting child

DAYTON — The man accused of assaulting an autistic 3-year-old in Dayton will not stand trial after being found temporarily incompetent.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell sat down for an exclusive interview with the child’s parents. Hear from them LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ex-DPS employee seen hitting nonverbal child, picking him up by ankles ruled temporarily incompetent

Darrick Sorrells, 56, was caught on tape pushing Braylen Tootle to the ground at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center and then carrying the child by his ankles.

The incident happened on August 21, and Tootle’s parents didn’t receive the shocking video until three weeks later.

Tootle never returned to the school, and his parents feel like with this latest setback they really haven’t moved forward since then.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group