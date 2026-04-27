‘An 18 wheeler’s tire blew out;’ Driver recounts moments before crash closes lanes on I-70

CLARK COUNTY — A driver recounts moments before a crash in Clark County that closed several lanes of Interstate-70 on Sunday afternoon.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were called out to I-70 EB on reports of a crash near the 47-mile marker around 2 p.m.

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News Center 7’s crew on scene saw a vehicle that had driven off the road into a grassy area.

They also saw a semi truck pulled over in the far-right lane.

Kyle Wimberly said he was driving next to the semi when the crash happened.

“As I was driving, and 18 wheeler’s tire blew out, and it hit my vehicle on the passenger side,” said Wimberley.

He said that his car had gone underneath the truck for a short period of time.

Medics responded to the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

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