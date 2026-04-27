Local sheriff’s office warns of phone scams posing as officers asking for donations

SHELBY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents about scams containing warrants and donations.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are identifying themselves as members of local law enforcement in a social media post.

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The sheriff’s office said the scammers are calling residents’ homes and employers with a fake caller ID, asking for payments to avoid being arrested on a warrant.

These demands for payment are being asked to be paid by gift cards, cash, or to send money electronically.

The scammers will send you to a bail bondsman to make the payment, along with sending you a paper with instructions on how to send the money to pay your bond.

The sheriff’s office said not to scan the barcode on the paper and send money.

They also said that the sheriff’s office will not call for warrants and that warrants are handled via paper documentation and served in person by a uniformed officer.

Residents should not agree to meet someone at a strange address, especially when they are demanding cash or gift card payments.

The sheriff’s office said they do not have an Officer Moore or any other deputy who is asking for a local donation.

Here are a few ways to catch scammers in the act, says the sheriff’s office:

Do not trust Caller ID.

Scammers can manipulate Caller ID to look like the call is coming from an official government number.



Do not call the number that appears on your phone back. Look up the local government agency’s number and call them directly.

Government agencies won’t call, text, or email you to demand immediate payment.

Nobody legit will ever tell you to pay with gift cards, money transfers, or cryptocurrency.

Never share personal information with anyone who contacts you.

The sheriff’s office said if you are concerned about being scammed, contact your local agency to confirm.

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