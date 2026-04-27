Local township adds police levy to May ballot, hopes to bring in more officers

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Harrison Township is adding a police levy to its May election ballot to bring in more officers into the community.
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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will have the proposed increase to homeowners LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak
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The township wants to reflect the growth in its police force as more people move into the area.
The 3.5 million dollar levy would generate 1.2 million dollars a year.
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