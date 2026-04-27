Portion of road to close for 1 week in Moraine

MORAINE — A portion of a road in Moraine will be closed for roughly one week.
Starting on Monday, April 27th, East River Road will be closed, according to a social media post.
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The starting point of the closure will begin at 2770 E. River Road.
All business and side roads will remain accessible.
Traffic will be detoured to surrounding streets.
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