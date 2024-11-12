AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old Ohio girl

OHIO — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old Ohio girl, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe Oaklynn Alexander, 7, was taken from a family member’s house in Jefferson County by Charles Alexander, 43, around 3 p.m.

Oaklynn Alexander (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Oaklynn was last seen wearing a grey Edison hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

She is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is four feet tall and weighs 48 pounds.

Charles is a white man, five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt and jeans.

According to the sheriff’s office, Charles does not have custody of Oaklynn.

Authorities fear for the child’s safety.

The first vehicle, a Grey F150, was located unoccupied.

Now the suspect is believed to be driving a white 2023 Ford F-650 26′ U-Haul Van with an AZ plate of AL74169 and a Truck ID of JH1690E.

If you see Oaklynn, Charles or the U-Hall, call 1-877-262-3764, 911, or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-283-8600.

Charles Alexander (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

