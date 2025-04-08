50-year-old man killed, two injured after chain reaction crash on busy state route

BROWN COUNTY — A man was killed, and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on state Route 32 in Brown County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection on state Route 32 near Mount Orab just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers identified the victim killed in the crash as Mark O’Roark, 50, of Mount Orab.

The preliminary investigation found O’Roark hit a Chevrolet Camaro stopped at the intersection of Eastwood Road and State Route 32, knocking the Camaro into the intersection where it was hit by a Jeep Wrangler.

A passenger in O’Roark’s car, identified as Shonda Coleman, 34, of Defiance, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a Cincinnati-area hospital.

The driver of the Camaro, identified as Richard Lowery, 53, of Cincinnati, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, state troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that both O’Roark and Coleman were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, state troopers said.

Other factors in the crash were not released.

