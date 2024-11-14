Man arrested after police chase in Miami County

TROY, Miami County — A man is in jail after leading Troy police on a chase Wednesday evening, according to a Troy Police Department sergeant.

The pursuit started around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Street and S Dorset Road after the driver took off from a traffic stop.

A Troy police officer stopped the driver for traffic violations. The sergeant told News Center 7 that the driver gave the officer false information.

Police later discovered the driver had outstanding warrants and tried to get him out of the car, but he drove off.

The sergeant identified the driver as Jason Bailen, 49.

During the pursuit, Bailen rear-ended the back of one of the police cruisers, the sergeant said.

An officer stopped the vehicle during a successful pit maneuver about three minutes later. Bailen allegedly ran away on foot, but officers eventually caught up to him and took him into custody.

No one was injured in this chase.

