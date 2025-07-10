Community group faces roadblock in push for new hospital in Dayton

DAYTON — A community group’s effort to put a tax initiative for a public hospital on the ballot is facing a challenge.

People have been signing petitions to get the issue added to the ballot. They came to City Hall in Dayton on Wednesday to express why they felt building this hospital was important.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Clergy Community Coalition has been working to develop a new public hospital since Premier Health announced that the Good Samaritan Hospital would close.

“There are opportunities for us to balance the playing field in that, but it’s going to take compassion, it’s going to take empathy,” said Clergy Community Coalition member Reverend Rockney Carter.

The city said that the group failed to include required financial disclosure documents. City representatives believe a 10-year tax, if approved, would raise about $2 million a year and would fall short of funding a hospital.

“New construction costs are estimated at $460 million,” said Assistant Dayton City Manager Joe Parlette.

The city commission tabled this item. They are waiting for an opinion from the city law department on the dispute over financial forms.

