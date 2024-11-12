At least 4 more Frisch’s locations closing soon

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — There’s new legal trouble for Frisch’s restaurants as more locations are facing court-ordered evictions in the next two weeks.

News Center 7′s John Bedell has new answers as to why so many locations are closing tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

On Tuesday, lawyers for NNN Reit, LP, the landlord for more than 60 Frisch’s locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas, asked a magistrate for eviction orders for four Montgomery County locations.

The court granted the request.

“We don’t like it. You know, we like Frisch’s. I mean, this is a landmark,” Peggy Leiffer, of Kettering, said.

