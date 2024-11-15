ODOT inspects bridge over Ohio River damaged in large fire

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation is working to assess the damage on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.
Workers placed six shoring towers under the bridge Thursday, two weeks after the overnight fire broke out. The shoring towers stabilize the damaged bridge, allowing crews to get a closer look ODOT says.
“So far, no timeline has been established for reopening the highway,” Renee Deford with ODOT said in a video posted on social media. “The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Fire Department.”
The fire broke out late on Nov. 1 at the Sawyer Point Park playground located under the bridge, causing significant damage. Since then, southbound lanes over the bridge have been closed.
For up-to-date information on the investigation, go to transportation.ohio.gov/471fire.
