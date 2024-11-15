ODOT inspects bridge over Ohio River damaged in large fire

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation is working to assess the damage on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Workers placed six shoring towers under the bridge Thursday, two weeks after the overnight fire broke out. The shoring towers stabilize the damaged bridge, allowing crews to get a closer look ODOT says.

“So far, no timeline has been established for reopening the highway,” Renee Deford with ODOT said in a video posted on social media. “The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Fire Department.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The fire broke out late on Nov. 1 at the Sawyer Point Park playground located under the bridge, causing significant damage. Since then, southbound lanes over the bridge have been closed.

For up-to-date information on the investigation, go to transportation.ohio.gov/471fire.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



