Ongoing legal dispute delays Buc-ee’s construction, court docs reveal

HUBER HEIGHTS — The ongoing legal battle between Huber Heights and Clark County is now impacting the construction of the state’s first Buc-ee’s location, according to court documents.

In court documents filed last month, attorneys for Buc-ee’s filed a brief in Clark County Common Pleas Court asking for a timely resolution of the matter. In it, they noted the case had delayed construction.

“Crews have been ready and willing to work to meet an anticipated construction deadline of late 2025. However, construction is now delayed due to the ongoing dispute concerning water and sewage rights,” attorneys wrote.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Board of Clark County Commissioners filed a lawsuit against the city of Huber Heights stating that service agreements give the county exclusive rights to provide water and sewer to the area where the new Buc-ee’s is set to go.

Construction of the site officially began in August, but attorneys say that “until this dispute is resolved, the Huber Heights location cannot be completely constructed or operational.”

