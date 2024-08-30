At least 1 person shot, wounded in west Dayton neighborhood; Police are on scene

DAYTON — Police dispatched on the report of a shooting Thursday night found one person wounded in the 1400 block of West 5th Street in west Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 reported at 11:00, police were dispatched to West 5th Street about 10:20 p.m. Dayton police told News Center 7 Reporter Mason Fletcher the shooting is believed to have occurred some blocks away, at or near Gina’s Liquors Beer & Wine, 2227 Germantown Pike.

The victim either was taken to or made his or way to West 5th Street and was picked up there by am ambulance.

Police were continuing their investigations at both scenes at 11:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant. No other details were available.

TRENDING STORIES:

We will update this developing report as more information is made public.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



