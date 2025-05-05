Firefighters, hazmat team called to reported fire at GE facility near UD

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a reported fire at a GE facility in Dayton Monday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton fire crews were called to the GE EpisCenter at 111 Riverpark Drive on reports of a fire at approximately 4:43 p.m.

The dispatch supervisor confirmed that hazmat crews are also responding.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several fire trucks and AES Ohio crews.

We are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

