Schools announce closures, early dismissals due to extreme heat Friday

MIAMI VALLEY — Several schools have reported closings and early dismissals on Friday as the extreme heat continues.

These schools will be closed on Friday:

Summit Academy Transitional High School in Montgomery County

Valley View Schools in Montgomery County

Wright Brothers Middle School in Montgomery County is closed due to a lack of air conditioning

Several schools have announced they will be dismissing students early on Friday due to the extreme heat:

Troy City Schools in Miami County will have a two-hour early release.

Tipp City Schools in Miami County announced that Broadway Elementary and LT Ball students will dismiss students two hours early.

News Center 7 will continue to monitor local school districts for any closures or early dismissals.

