Dayton school closed Friday due to AC issues

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools announced one of their schools will be closed Friday due to a lack of air conditioning.

Wright Brothers Middle School is currently without air conditioning due to a system malfunction, according to DPS Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence.

News Center 7 will continue tracking any new closings or early dismissals.

Lawrence said due to high heat expected, the school will be closed on Friday, Aug. 30.

All other buildings will be open and continue normal operations.

