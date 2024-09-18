Multiple grocery stores, clinics forced to evacuate after bomb threats in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple grocery stores and clinics in Springfield were forced to evacuate Wednesday due to bomb threats.

Springfield police confirmed with News Center 7 that two Walmarts, located on N. Bechtle Avenue and S. Tuttle Road, and one Kroger, located on E. Main Street, were evacuated because of bomb threats.

Pregnancy Resource Center of Clark County and Planned Parenthood in Springfield were also evacuated, police confirmed.

Schools, universities, and city and county buildings have also received threats over the past week.

