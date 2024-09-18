Restaurant temporarily closes as staff ‘continues to battle illness’

CENTERVILLE — A popular Centerville restaurant will be closed for two days this week.

Flavors Eatery, located at 865 E Franklin Street, will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and Thursday, Sept. 19, the restaurant announced in a social media post.

The restaurant will reopen on Friday.

“Our staffing continues to battle illness and we want to be a clean and safe restaurant. Hoping a couple additional days will help with the recovery,” the restaurant said.

