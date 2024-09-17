A 2 year old girl snuck out of bed; now she’s dead

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Mi. — A family is mourning the loss of a 2 year old girl. The Michigan State Patrol says the girl was hit in Allen Township on Friday. The Township is about 15 miles from the Ohio border.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation found the girl’s parents put her to bed, according to a MSP First District post on X. MSP says the child got out of bed and left the house as the parents were working around the home.

The girl was hit on Chicago Street. First responders performed life-saving measures but the child did not survive, according to MSP.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver stayed at the scene. MSP does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



