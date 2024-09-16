Chain restaurant closes all Southwest Ohio locations

KETTERING — Less than a year after it opened a Kettering restaurant has closed.

Taco Johns on Wilmington Pike is marked “permanently closed” online and is no longer listed on the company’s website.

There are only three Taco Johns in Ohio now, none in the Miami Valley.

The reason for the closure is not clear at this time.

For a list of other Ohio locations visit here.

