Chain restaurant closes all Southwest Ohio locations

KETTERING — Less than a year after it opened a Kettering restaurant has closed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Taco Johns on Wilmington Pike is marked “permanently closed” online and is no longer listed on the company’s website.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Two elementary schools evacuated due to threats in Springfield
- Coroner ID’s man killed after crash involving Porsche in Harrison Township
- Teen reports possible alligator sighting at Greene County park
There are only three Taco Johns in Ohio now, none in the Miami Valley.
The reason for the closure is not clear at this time.
For a list of other Ohio locations visit here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]