Area school district placed under ‘code yellow’ after social media threat

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Some Montgomery County parents picked up students in a bit of a panic after learning about a social media threat at area schools— including Northridge Local School District.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins speaks with parents about their frustration with the lack of information from the school district on News Center 7 at 5:30.

According to David Jackson, Northridge Local School District Superintendent, at 9:30 a.m. the school received a call from local law enforcement informing them of the social media threat.

School officials decided to continue the school day under a “code yellow.”

We will continue updating this story.

