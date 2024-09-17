Area school district placed under ‘code yellow’ after social media threat

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Some Montgomery County parents picked up students in a bit of a panic after learning about a social media threat at area schools— including Northridge Local School District.
According to David Jackson, Northridge Local School District Superintendent, at 9:30 a.m. the school received a call from local law enforcement informing them of the social media threat.
School officials decided to continue the school day under a “code yellow.”
We will continue updating this story.
