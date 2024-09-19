Trump tells rally in New York 'I'm gonna go there. I'm going to Springfield'

Former President Donald Trump, at a rally in New York on Wednesday night, said, “I’m going to Springfield” where the national spotlight has been burning bright for the past week because of its influx of Haitian immigrants and comments he made about them during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

News Center 7 has provided continuous coverage of the Haitian immigrants in Springfield and the reaction to comments from Trump and JD Vance.

Trump talked about the influx of immigrants not just in Springfield, but throughout the country.

“How about in Springfield, Ohio?” he asked the crowd in Uniondale, New York. “They had 32,000. This is a little beautiful town. No crime. No problems. Thirty-two thousand illegal immigrants were they almost doubled their population in a period of a few weeks.

“Can you believe it?” Trump asked the crowd. “And you know what? They gotta get much tougher. . . I’m gonna go there. I’m going to Springfield and I’, going to Aurora.”

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Springfield has seen about 15,000 immigrants over the past three years -- not 32,000 as Trump claims.

All of the immigrants are in Springfield legally, according to Springfield city officials.

We are working to learn more about Trump’s potential visit to Springfield. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

