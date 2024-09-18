Kentucky State Police: Troopers find body in vicinity of where shooter wounded 5 on I-75

Kentucky State Police troopers have located a body in the vicinity of where suspect Joseph Couch is accused of shooting five people Sept. 7 on Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

Trooper Scottie Pennington, KSP media relations, posted the update to social media Wednesday afternoon that said, in part, “detectives are working to confirm the identity.”

The discovery comes one day after the U.S. Marshal’s Service named Couch a fugitive.

Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear and KSP, along with local, state and federal partners, also announced plans to reallocate “boots-on-the-ground resources” out of Daniel Boone National Forest, where law enforcement already has searched 28,000 acres for Couch.

The community of Couch’s last known address has been searched as well, according to Beshear and KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting incident. KSP will continue to lead search efforts through aircraft as well as cameras that have been placed throughout the forest.

U.S. Marshal Jeremy Honaker has said Couch is considered a fugitive, and the federal fugitive task force will continue to provide resources to local and state agencies to aid in the apprehension of the individual.

KSP continues to encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of Couch – described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 154 pounds and who is considered armed and dangerous – to call any of the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information will be investigated.

Laurel County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to Couch’s arrest. Anonymous donors have provided additional funds for a total reward of $35,000.

