Dayton native cut by WNBA team after preseason debut

HUBER HEIGHTS — A WNBA team has waived a Dayton native.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Indiana Fever announced Monday it waived Wayne High School graduate Bree Hall.

“We have waived guard Bree Hall,” the team said on social media. “Thank you, Bree.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hall was drafted No. 20 overall in the 2025 WNBA draft on April 14.

TRENDING STORIES:

The move came after Hall scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds while playing 16 minutes in an exhibition game against Brazil’s national team at the University of Iowa.

“Thankful for the opportunity. Looking forward to what’s next,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

The game was a homecoming for Fever star and former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark.

Hall graduated from Wayne High School in 2021.

She won two national championships at South Carolina.

we have waived guard Bree Hall.



thank you, Bree ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wLYocr2r8o — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 5, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group