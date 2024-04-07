Dayton native Bree Hall secures second national championship with South Carolina Gamecocks

DAYTON — The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 in the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

This win closed out an undefeated season for the Gamecocks.

Gamecocks junior guard Bree Hall is a Dayton native, and she now has two national championships under her belt.

She graduated from Wayne High School in 2021 and was named McDonald’s All-America, Naismith All-America Honorable Mention, and Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Miss Basketball, according to South Carolina’s athletic department.

During her three seasons at South Carolina, she has played 108 games and started in 37.

Hall has made 612 points as a Gamecock with an average of 5.7 per game.

In Sunday’s national championship, Hall had 7 points.

This is South Carolina’s third national title in seven years.

