‘Knows how to win;’ Former coach of South Carolina’s Bree Hall describes what makes her special

DAYTON — Basketball fans are gearing up for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Women’s Basketball Final Four Friday.

When South Carolina and North Carolina hit the court in Cleveland, a Miami Valley local will be with them.

South Carolina Gamecocks Guard Bree Hall is a Dayton native. Before college, she played for the Wayne High School Warriors.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Travis Trice was Hall’s high school basketball coach and he shares what makes her so special.

“Humble spirit, highly competitive, I know she knows how to win,” Trice said.

Trice is now the assistant coach for the men’s basketball team at Wright State University.

“10 years with the boys program here at Wayne High School, four years with the women’s program,” he said.

Trice said Hall was the same person she was back in high school.

“She’s still right now, the same Bree she was here in high school a few years ago,” Trice said.

Trice calls the 2021 graduate a leader, with a strong work ethic, who plays with heart and passion.

“The competitive edge she comes with, the fire she plays with, is cause she knows she’s put the work in,” Trice said.

Even at the collegiate level, Trice said Hall works hard to strengthen her form and friendships.

“I shoot her a text, say ‘Hey Bree, I’m seeing you on your right foot and your pivot and there’s a lot of people who probably wouldn’t think anything about it’ and not only did she take the time to listen to is, she called and we had some conversations,” Trice said.

Trice said he’ll be watching Fright Night when Hall and her team hit the court in Cleveland.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them get the win,” Trice said.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and we’ll let you know what happened on News Center 7 at 11:00.

