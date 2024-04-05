‘This boy is traumatized;’ Mother calling for action after 15-year-old son stabbed at party

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County mother is asking for the people who stabbed her son to be held accountable.

“This is a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in his back twice and nobody talking about it, why is that?” Keena Arrington said.

Arrington said this all started Friday night when her son was at a cookout at Shawnee Park in Xenia.

When her fiancé went to pick up her son Arrington got a phone call that her son had been stabbed multiple times.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.









