Woman arrested after allegedly stealing over $2K worth of mail from neighbors

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing over $2,000 worth of people’s mail.

A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office watched a woman on a security camera, identified as Dina Othman, leaving a mail room at Liberty Flats Apartments.

While speaking with Othman the deputy noticed Othman had another resident’s package, according to a media release.

A search warrant was obtained for her apartment and deputies said they found numerous packages belonging to other neighbors.

Othman was booked into the Butler County Jail and charged with two counts of theft.

Over $2,800 worth of merchandise was taken over several days, of which around $1,700 was recovered.









