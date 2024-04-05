6th grade boy accused of making online threats targeting West Carrollton Intermediate

WEST CARROLLTON — A West Carrollton Intermediate School sixth-grade boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making an online threat to the school, Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson said.

A statement from West Carrollton Superintendent Andrea Townsend indicates the threat was made early Thursday morning.

Townsend said the school district took immediate action to determine whether the threat was credible.

“Working with school administration as well as law enforcement, it was determined that the threat was not credible,” Townsend said.

Richardson said the student made the alleged threat on Snapchat.

Before he got to school, police arrested him for inducing panic.

“Threats made against the school district are not jokes or pranks and legal action will be taken. Please talk to your children about what is appropriate and not appropriate to post on social media,” Townsend said.

No one was injured in this incident, Richardson said.

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

News Center 7 has contacted West Carrollton Schools for more information.

