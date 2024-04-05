Ohio police officer relieved amid state, federal criminal investigation

COLUMBUS — An Ohio police officer was relieved from duty last month due to an ongoing criminal investigation, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10 TV.

The Columbus Division of Police officer was relieved of duty on March 24, a city official told WBNS-10.

A joint state and federal investigation is underway, but it is not immediately clear what the officer is being investigated for.

According to the officer’s personnel file, the investigation was initiated in early February.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther told WBNS-10 that he believes the investigation will be carried out completely and thoroughly.

There are no charges filed against the officer, WBNS-10 reported.

It is not clear when the investigation will be complete.





