WATCH: Man drives off from traffic stop with Dayton officer inside car

DAYTON — New video shows a suspect dragging a Dayton police officer after he refused to get out.

News Center 7′s previously reported that Monday night a traffic stop on South Torrence Street ended in a crash.

Dayton officers attempted to pull over Antonie Still, 30, for traffic violations and license plate problems.

Cruiser and dash camera video obtained by News Center 7 shows the officer asking Still to get out of the car.

“Ma’am I’m not going to do that,” Still said.

The video shows a second officer running up to the car to help get Still out.

Officers ask Still multiple times to get out of his car.

He puts the car in drive, as one officer falls inside and the car speeds forward into a parked car.

Still continues to speed forward even as a second officer tries to break the passenger window.

He crashes into a tree.

The officer in the car can be heard screaming.

Still then gets out and continues to run away until he is found five minutes later hiding under a porch in a backyard.

Officers handcuffed him and took him to the hospital, and then to jail.

Still was charged with one count each of felonious assault, kidnapping, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest in Dayton Municipal Court, according to court documents.

