Man accused of driving from traffic stop, taking officer with him, facing charges

DAYTON — A 30-year-old man is facing charges after being accused of driving from a traffic stop and taking a Dayton officer with him.

Antonie Still was charged with one count each of felonious assault, kidnapping, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest in Dayton Municipal Court, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 originally reported, Dayton Police officers attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation at 10:05 p.m. on May 14 in the area of Bierce Avenue and South Torrence Street for expired tags, a spokesperson said.

When making contact with the driver, police say he was acting nervous and moving around, including moving items in the vehicle.

While one of the officers was running the driver’s information, the other officer asked the driver to get out of the vehicle but he refused, the spokesperson said.

While trying to get him out, the man sped off with the officer partially inside the car.

The suspect then crashed into a truck before crashing into a tree and running from the car on foot.

The suspect was found hiding under a porch and had been bitten by a dog. He was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The officer stuck in the vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.

News Center 7 checked and Still is currently in Montgomery County Jail, online jail records indicate.

