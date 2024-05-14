‘It was scary;’ Neighbors react after car speeds off from traffic stop, taking officer with him

DAYTON — An officer was taken to the hospital after a car sped off from a traffic stop with her inside the vehicle.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, two officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Bierce Avenue and South Torrence Street for expired tags, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

When making contact with the driver, police say he was acting nervous and moving around, including moving items in the vehicle.

While one of the officers was running the driver’s information, the other officer asked the driver to get out of the vehicle but he refused, the spokesperson said.

While trying to get him out, the man sped off with the officer partially inside the car.

The suspect then crashed into a truck before crashing into a tree and running from the car on foot. He was found hiding under a porch and had been bitten by a dog.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

The officer stuck in the vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.

