Police: 14-year-old charged for crashing stolen car with adult, 4 other kids inside

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 14-year-old told police they were driving a stolen car at the time of the crash in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon, a Kettering Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Around 4:30 p.m., Kettering police officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Rean Meadow on reports that six people crashed a car and took off on foot.

The spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Sugarcreek Township. News Center 7 previously reported that the vehicle is a 2017 black Acura SUV.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Witnesses say teens crash car in Montgomery County neighborhood, prompting police presence

The six occupants have been identified and are between the ages of 10 to 18. Five of the occupants are juveniles, the spokesperson said.

Five people were found in the backyard of a residence in the 2700 block of Walford Drive. News Center 7 previously reported on the police presence at this address.

The spokesperson said the sixth person made it home, but his guardian contacted the police.

One juvenile was transported to Dayton Children’s South after saying they were in pain from the crash. It is unclear how severe their injuries were.

The 14-year-old who claimed to be the driver has been charged with No Operators License, Failure to Control, and a criminal charge of Receiving Stolen Property. Their identity was not immediately available.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash said the SUV seemed to be speeding.

“This black Acura SUV came speeding down the street in a 25-mph speed limit, but they had to be going 50 or 60 miles an hour,” Jackson said. “We heard screeching tires, and then boom.”

The Kettering Police Department was assisted on scene by the Centerville Police Department.

