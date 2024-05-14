Serious crash reported in Dayton

DAYTON — A serious crash was reported in Dayton Monday night.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on the scene working to learn more. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Around 10:05 p.m. Dayton police and medics were on a traffic stop in the area of Bierce Ave and South Torrence Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Multiple iWitness7 viewers reported that there was a serious crash in the area and a large police presence.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group