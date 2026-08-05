Person seriously injured after being hit by car in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Auglaize County on Wednesday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on US 33 east between Russell Creek and State Route 65 around 3:35 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO shows that US 33 is closed.

Additional details on what happened weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]