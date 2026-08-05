Person seriously injured after being hit by car in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Auglaize County on Wednesday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
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The crash happened on US 33 east between Russell Creek and State Route 65 around 3:35 p.m.
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OHGO shows that US 33 is closed.
Additional details on what happened weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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