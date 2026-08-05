Community, local businesses rally behind Beaver’s Mini Mart amid federal lawsuit

BEAVERCREEK — The community is coming together to show support for a local store facing a federal lawsuit from Buc-ee’s

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Beaver’s Mini Mart, a Beavercreek convenience store, has been sued due to their use of a beaver mascot.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz talked to other small business owners who are trying to help.

“We came all the way out here because we want to support them,” Misty Hudson, of Dayton, said.

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Hudson lives in Dayton but grew up in Beavercreek. She said she often stopped at the mini mart.

“My mom stopped here when I was in Girl Scouts and stuff, and I really just want to help the small business out,” Hudson said.

She’s far from alone. News Center 7 saw a steady stream of cars pulling into the parking lot and going in to buy things.

“It’s a small business, and sometimes they don’t get the help that they need,” Hudson said.

It’s not just shoppers; across town, the Cake Hope and Love Bakery has been busy.

“As soon as we put some on the counter, they’re gone the next minute,” Jaclyn Meyer, co-owner of Cake Hope and Love Bakery, said.

They make beaver cookies, with a portion of sales going to the mini mart.

“For them to have that hanging over their head, I am sure they weren’t sleeping at night. So, I’m hoping that they wake up feeling very loved on and supported. That the entire town is literally turning out for them,” Shannon Teague, co-owner of Cake Hope and Love Bakery, said.

Other businesses, like Cincy Shirts, are doing what they can to help.

The T-shirt shop is selling shirts to raise money for the store’s legal fund.

The store also has a GoFundMe posted on its door. It’s raised nearly $27,000.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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