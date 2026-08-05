Local city to consider resolution affirming Beaver as historic community symbol

BEAVERCREEK — A local city is considering affirming the beaver as a historic community symbol.

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The City of Beavercreek City Council will consider a resolution Monday affirming the beaver as a historic symbol of the community and recognizing its “longstanding connection to the city’s heritage.”

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City Council will vote on Resolution 26-37 during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

The proposed resolution states the City of Beavercreek’s identity has been tied to the beaver since the area’s earliest days.

According to the resolution, early European hunters and pioneer settlers named Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek after the abundant native beaver population that inhabited the region.

This established a connection that dates back to the community’s founding in 1803.

The resolution affirms that the beaver has served as a symbol of the City of Beavercreek’s history, geography and community identity for more than two centuries.

“For the citizens of Beavercreek, the beaver is not just a corporate marketing device,” the resolution states. “It is a recognized representation of the city’s identity, history, and values, held in common by generations of residents.”

If approved, the resolution will formally express City Council’s support for local schools, athletic programs, youth organizations, community groups and locally-owned businesses that use the City of Beavercreek’s name and beaver imagery as symbols of the community.

The resolution would recognize those organizations as important contributors to the city’s economy, character and civic pride.

News Center 7 has been following the federal lawsuit Buc-ee’s filed against Beaver’s Mini-Mart in Beavercreek. The lawsuit alleges the convenience store’s mascot is too similar to the Buc-ee’s mascot.

The City has not explicitly told News Center 7 that the resolution is in relation to the lawsuit.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at Beavercreek City Hall. Members of the public, local business owners and community organizations are invited to attend.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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